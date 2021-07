Arizona Cardinals rumors are centered around Larry Fitzgerald and his decision to return or retire for this upcoming season. Jim Trotter of ESPN reported that the Cardinals want Fitz to return to the desert for the 2021 season. Where does Fitz rank amongst the top NFL WR’s of all time? Chat Sports Host Mitchell Renz discusses the latest Arizona Cardinals rumors in today’s video + ranks Fitz among the great wide receivers like Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson, and Randy Moss. Larry Fitzgerald continues to be the talk of Arizona Cardinals rumors as training camp approaches. Fitzgerald is still unsure if he will return for the 2021 season, but multiple teams make sense to land one of the greatest WR of all-time if he decides to play and not return to the Cardinals out in the desert.