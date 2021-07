As one of the most popular bands in existence, it’s natural BTS would have some non-factual information circulating about them on the internet. So when the bandmates sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on July 13, they took the time to address some of those rumors. ARMYs learned a lot about the boys as they confirmed and denied some of the most pressing rumors about them, and it was truly eye-opening. For one, the truth about BTS' Jimin's scrapped stage name has fans chattering.