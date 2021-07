By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County is avoiding the worst of the national uptick in COVID-19 cases. Within the last three days, the health department reported 82 new cases and two deaths, both of whom were over the age of 65. But across the country, all 50 states are seeing rates of COVID-19 on the rise. Hospitalizations are up 36%. And a large majority of those patients are unvaccinated. Health leaders say stopping the tide is as simple as getting the shot.