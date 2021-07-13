WATERFIELD TASK FORCE CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS

The Select Board is seeking one (1) One representative with a background/experience in multi-unit affordable residential real estate development or multi-unit residential real estate finance in general; and one (1) representative of the downtown Winchester business community to serve on the Waterfield Task Force to assist them in the development of affordable housing on the town-owned Waterfield Lot. The members will be appointed for a period of time until voted upon by the Select Board, but it is anticipated that the appointment will be at least through 2021 Fall Town Meeting.