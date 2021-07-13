Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, MA

WATERFIELD TASK FORCE CALL FOR VOLUNTEERS

winchester.us
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Select Board is seeking one (1) One representative with a background/experience in multi-unit affordable residential real estate development or multi-unit residential real estate finance in general; and one (1) representative of the downtown Winchester business community to serve on the Waterfield Task Force to assist them in the development of affordable housing on the town-owned Waterfield Lot. The members will be appointed for a period of time until voted upon by the Select Board, but it is anticipated that the appointment will be at least through 2021 Fall Town Meeting.

www.winchester.us

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, MA
Government
City
Winchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Finance#Conflict Of Interest#Affordable Housing#Volunteers#The Select Board#The Waterfield Task Force#Lda#The Town Manager#The Task Force#The Waterfield Lot#Town Meeting#The Planning Board#Commonwealth#Rfp#The Ground Lease
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy