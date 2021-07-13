Cancel
Cars

Clutch Specialist Designs Extremely Cool, Compact Motocamping Stove

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to go motocamping, finding nice, compact gear that packs down easily to transport on your bike is key. A trio of employees at Japanese clutch specialist F.C.C. gave a lot of thought to creating a handy, packable camp stove design out of things they already had laying around at work. The resulting design is called the MotoGrill, and it’ll totally come in clutch next time you need to cook at your campsite. Let’s take a look.

