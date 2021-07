DENVER — After 17 months spent under a mask, Major League Baseball is emerging from the shadows this week at Coors Field. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the industry, it gathers en masse, largely vaxxed and almost entirely unmasked, for the 91st All-Star Game. And from Sunday’s Futures Game, to an undeniably momentous Home Run Derby, to Tuesday’s exhibition of youth excellence and veteran vigor, the air of renewal will be undeniable.