Perez blasts 28 homers in first round, Alonso wins Derby

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 12 days ago
Kansas City Royals Catcher Salvador Perez made his first career appearance in the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby last night, blasting 28 home runs in the opening round of the playoff-format derby. Perez's 28 homers were the most ever hit by a catcher in the Home Run Derby, yet he...

Perez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Milwaukee. The stolen base was Perez's first of the year, and he's never had more than one in a season. The 31-year-old has been solid since the All-Star break, going 6-for-19 (.316) with three RBI and a run scored in his last five games. Whether behind the dish or at designated hitter, Perez should continue to have an everyday role in the lineup.
Royals fans have had a (probably somewhat fair) bone to pick with ESPN since last week's Home Run Derby. Though Perez was eliminated in the event's first round -- losing to eventual repeat-champion Pete Alonso -- he certainly went out swinging; his score (28 dingers) was the second-highest first-round total of anyone in the derby. Perez's only mistake was getting matched up against Alonso in the first round, which is, of course, not actually his mistake at all. Almost immediately, Alonso's record-breaking first round (35 dingers) overshadowed Perez's performance -- both on the field and in the broadcast booth. Kansas City wasn't super thrilled about the lack of love given to Perez, and on Monday morning's Cody and Gold, Perez's teammate Whit Merrifield expressed some of those same sentiments.
