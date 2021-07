Erin Shea got what she wanted, but it was infuriatingly a week too late. All she was asking for was to keep her 19 sheds up through the end of July. They’d populated Bolete’s parking lot in Salisbury Township since December of 2020 and had received rave reviews from regular diners for their COVID-19 safety and intimate setting. But Shea, a co-owner of the James Beard Award-nominated Bolete, was told they needed to be gone by July 19 — bad news for the customers who had reservations in the last two weeks of the month. Bolete had to cancel all of them.