Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Harris to meet with Texas Democrats

By Brett Samuels
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laECk_0avgVSLf00
© Getty Images

Vice President Harris will meet this week with Texas state lawmakers who flew to Washington, D.C., to break quorum and block the passage of a bill that critics argue would make it more difficult to vote.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced plans for the meeting while en route to Philadelphia, where President Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday afternoon on protecting the right to vote.

"The Texas legislation is part of a concerted attack on our democracy being advanced in statehouses across the country on the basis of the same repeatedly disproven lies that led to the assault on the nation's Capitol on Jan. 6," Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One.

She would not say whether Biden would meet with the Texas legislators, but said the president "applauds their courage."

The group is already expected to meet with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to discuss their efforts and push for passage of federal voting rights legislation.

Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state on Monday to deny Republicans the quorum they need to convene a special legislative session in a bid to block the passage of an elections bill. Some of the lawmakers tweeted photos of themselves boarding a private plane and upon arriving in Washington, D.C.

The walkout is a repeat of a tactic state Democrats have used several times before, most recently earlier this year, when legislators walked out just hours before the legislature adjourned its regular session, effectively killing the elections package. This time, Texas lawmakers will likely have to stay away for weeks to run out the clock on the special session.

The Texas House voted Tuesday to have law enforcement track down Democratic lawmakers who fled the state, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has also threatened the Democrats with arrest upon their return to the Lone Star State.

If passed, the Texas bill would implement limits on early voting, curbside voting and drop boxes, prohibit round-the-clock voting centers and voting facilities in outdoor structures like parking garages and scrap straight-ticket voting, among other items that Democrats have argued would suppress the vote.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

281K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Republicans#Senate#Democratic#The Texas House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Democrat fears 'rural cop' retaliation for fleeing state

A Texas state representative smeared Texas Republicans and rural state troopers, saying he feared they, or "fanatic[s] of the Republican Party" were under the bidding of Governor Greg Abbott, and would "round up" Texas democrats who fled the state to avoid voting on election legislation. On Sunday, Texas State Representative...
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

How far can Texas Democrats take the quorum break?

It’s been 12 days since Texas House Democrats staged their dramatic quorum break to block the GOP’s election legislation, but it’s felt like an eternity. On July 12, more than 50 Democratic state representatives jumped on chartered planes to Washington, D.C., ensuring that the Texas House would not have enough members to operate and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s nascent special session to a screeching halt. In Washington D.C., they planned to seize the national spotlight and push recalcitrant U.S. Senators to pass stalled-out voting rights legislation that could prevent Texas Republicans from further restricting state voting laws.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas Republican gives away the game with 'forensic audit' gambit

There's no shortage of problems surrounding Arizona Republicans' utterly ridiculous "audit" of the 2020 presidential election, but among them is the realization that Trumpified Republicans would inevitably want to export this absurd scheme elsewhere. As Charlie Sykes put it last month, "We can roll our eyes and treat the Arizona...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Manchin meets with Texas Democrats in Washington to discuss voting rights

Texas legislative Democrats met with Senator Joe Manchin to discuss voting rights as they were in Washington to prevent the passage of a bill they say would restrict voting in their state.Democrats from the Texas state legislature are in Washington in an attempt to block the passage of a Republican-sponsored bill. Republican Governor Greg Abbott called a special legislative session for the bill after Democrats staged a walkout from the legislature in May to oppose the bill.State Senator Roland Gutierrez said he and other Texas Democrats spoke with Mr Manchin, who, as a conservative Democrat, is often the deciding vote...

Comments / 1

Community Policy