As Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding continues to make headlines, the former’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale left a short and sweet message about love on Instagram. Last week, the Bush frontman took to the social media platform to share a photo of him on the beach with the caption: “May your love be ocean sized,” alongside a black heart emoji. While many comments were in his favor, some of the most replied messages were not kind to his sentiments on love. "If only your's was for Gwen…not the name," one user wrote in the comment section, which became the most-liked reply. Meanwhile, another message went in on Rossdale, reading, “Looks old and miserable…karma."