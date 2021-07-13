Snarkiest Memes In Response To England Losing Euro 2020 To Italy

Whether or not you are interested in soccer, or football, you have to admit that the Euro Championship is kinda a big deal. Don't want to spoil it for you in case you missed it, but if you touched Twitter or Reddit, there's no way you didn't already see that Italy absolutely crushed England. More figurately than literally though, considering it was only one goal that made the difference. But we're not going to sit here and pretend we know about soccer, we do know a good snarky meme when we see one though, and we have plenty of those to share with y'all.