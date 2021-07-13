Cancel
Premier League

Snarkiest Memes In Response To England Losing Euro 2020 To Italy

By Mayarey
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether or not you are interested in soccer, or football, you have to admit that the Euro Championship is kinda a big deal. Don't want to spoil it for you in case you missed it, but if you touched Twitter or Reddit, there's no way you didn't already see that Italy absolutely crushed England. More figurately than literally though, considering it was only one goal that made the difference. But we're not going to sit here and pretend we know about soccer, we do know a good snarky meme when we see one though, and we have plenty of those to share with y'all.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Pickford heroic but England lose to Italy in penalty shootout

It was heartbreak in the end for England, Jordan Pickford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the Three Lions lost in the penalty shootout to Italy who had to come from behind to win. England got off to a flying start scoring the quickest goal in European Championship Final history, going ahead...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'It's coming home… next year!' Ever-hopeful England fans look forward to the 2022 Qatar World Cup after losing to Italy in tonight's Euro 2020 final

Ever-hopeful England fans have already started looking forward to next year's World Cup after the team suffered an agonising loss against Italy in tonight's Euro 2020 final. The team lost to Italy on penalties, extending the Three Lions' 55 years of hurt with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missing from 12 yards like manager Gareth Southgate in 1996, breaking fans' hearts.
Soccerfroggyweb.com

Soccer-Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON (Reuters) – Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Euro 2020 matchday 31: England fall to Italy at Wembley

England’s hopes of winning Euro 2020 ended in familiar penalty heartbreak as Italy edged a tense shoot-out 3-2 in Sunday’s final. Substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all failed from the spot as the Italians prevailed after a 1-1 draw at Wembley. Italy missed two penalties themselves, as...
UEFAKGO

Italy wins Euro 2020 final in shootout, beats England 3-2

LONDON -- Italian soccer's redemption story is complete. England's painful half-century wait for a major title goes on. And it just had to be because of a penalty shootout. Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match finished 1-1 after extra time.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England lose Euro 2020 final after penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy

Another oh so near, and the most painful yet. England’s wait will go on to at least 56 years as Italy seize the moment, and the game, to lift their second European Championship.That it was penalties, and the element that Gareth Southgate was supposed to address more than any other, only added to the anguish. That it was Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka who missed only added to the unfairness of it in terms of emotion – not that Italy will see it like that. They more than deserved their win.The really big question that will persist...
SoccerTribal Football

Mancini elated after Italy 'dominated' England in Euro 2020 final triumph

Roberto Mancini believes Italy deserved their Euro 2020 final win over England. The Azzurri won 3-2 on penalties as Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalties and Marcus Rashford hit the post. "They did well. We conceded the goal straight away and struggled, but then dominated from there on in," Mancini told...
UEFAchatsports.com

Italy Crashes England's Homecoming, Caps Remarkable Turnaround to Win Euros

LONDON — Penalties, again. All that talk of bold new eras, all the research, all the plans, all the change of moods, and in the end it turned out Gareth Southgate’s England was undone by two very familiar failings: the tendency to drop deep in defense of a lead, and the inability to score in a shootout. And so Italy, having become the first side in European Championship history to win two penalty shootouts in the same tournament, was crowned European champion for a second time, and the first time since 1968, a 3–2 winner in the shootout following a 1–1 draw.
Soccerchatsports.com

Italy and England dominate Euro 2020 best XI, Mbappe flops for France

After a month on the road covering an excellent and dramatic Euro 2020, ESPN commentator Ian Darke selects his tournament best XI and his most disappointing XI. Who made the cut for the best and worst?. Jump to: Most disappointing XI | Best goal. Best XI. Goalkeeper. Gianluigi Donnarumma |...
FIFAbatonrougenews.net

Euro 2020: Italy completes renaissance against England

By Anukul ChauhanNew Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): In the end, it was just meant to head to Rome as Robert Mancini and his brave Italian side beat England at the Wembley Stadium in front of not just vociferous, but also at times disrespectful home fans on Sunday night. For...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gary Lineker urges England players 'treasure and enjoy' Euro 2020 final against Italy with Three Lions legend claiming 'it is only beginning' for this side even if they lose at Wembley

Gary Lineker has urged England's players to 'treasure and enjoy' Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy but says success will come even if they are beaten at Wembley. The Three Lions players have the chance to make history as they look to become the first England side to win a major tournament since 1966.

