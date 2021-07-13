The National Museum of Asian Art hosts free Mindfulness and Meditation classes
Washington ABC7 — Even though many of the Smithsonian Museums aren't open to visitors yet,there are still plenty of online programs to take part in. The National Museum of Asian Art hosts free Mindfulness And Meditation classes three times a week. They say the sessions can help clear your mind, even if you're new to meditation. Aparna Sada-Nanda is a DC based Meditation Leader who runs many of the classes.www.wjla.com
