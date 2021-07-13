Cancel
Watch World Premiere Of John Williams’ Violin Concerto No. 2 At Tanglewood

By Sharon Kelly
udiscovermusic.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the world premiere performance of John Williams’ Violin Concerto No. 2 from Tanglewood 2021, only one day after the live event, on Deutsche Grammophon’s online platform DG Stage on 25 July 2021 at 9pm (CEST). John Williams conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra and virtuoso violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, whom he dedicated the work to, is the featured soloist.

