Okay, so why was Kazuya even put in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

By Olivia Richman
invenglobal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans expected that a Tekken rep was coming, nobody expected Kazuya. Kazuya isn't usually considered one of the most popular fighters in Tekken. He was definitely not predicted by Smash players. The Super Smash Bros. community was more focused on Jin, Akuma, or Heihachi.

#Smash
