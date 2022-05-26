2022 Local Memorial Day events

There are several Memorial Day events scheduled across the Valley. Here are a few that were reported to us:

If you know of a public Memorial Day event that is not listed below, please submit your Memorial Day event via this form .

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown Memorial Day Parade

Start time is 11 a.m.

A ceremony at the high school will follow at noon

Poland Memorial Day Procession

Opening Ceremony at 9:15 a.m.

The procession starts at 10 a.m.

The procession will travel from American Legion Mahoning Valley Post 15 at 35 Cortland St. to the Historic Riverside Cemetery at 110 Riverside Drive.

The procession will include speakers, musicians and veterans. WWII veterans will be the grand marshals of the procession.



Saturday, May 28, at 9 a.m.

Riverside Cemetery at 110 Riverside Drive

Volunteers will decorate and place flags at the veterans’ graves in the cemetery



Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m.

Lake Park Cemetery on Midlothian Boulevard

American Legion Post 472 will be doing its annual placing of the flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day.



8:30 a.m. at Greenford Christian Church at 11767 Lisbon Road in Greenford

In memory of Silver Spurs member, Susan Withers; bring your horse, walk or line the parade route and wear red.

To order a t-shirt, email greenfordsilverspurs44406@gmail.com



May 30 at 10 a.m.

Includes keynote speakers, the mayor, a rifle squad, a funeral march and more

Ceremonies begin at the Holy Rosary Cemetery at 2790 Lehigh Lane.

The Inn at Poland Way 4th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m.

Every deceased veteran resident will be honored, including four WWII Veterans.

The State Commander of the Sons of The American Legion will be the guest speaker, and the National Vice Commander of the Sons of The American Legion will be a special guest.

The John Reese Duo will provide entertainment following the ceremony

The Memorial Mile

On Memorial Day at 9:00 a.m.

30th annual Memorial Mile starts at 224 and Market Street in Boardman.

For questions, call 330-881-2058

Jackson Twp. Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 30

Opening ceremony at the Jackson Milton football complex at 8:45 a.m.

Parade starts at 9 a.m.

A memorial service will follow the parade at Jackson Twp. Cemetery on State Route 45

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Calcutta Memorial Day Fireworks

Sunday, May 29

Fireworks will be set off across from Dunham’s plaza.



May 30 at 11 a.m. Line up is at 10:30 a.m.

Parade route – Broadway at Ceramic Museum, down Fifth St., right onto Jackson St., right onto Sixth St.

Ceremony in front of City Hall

After the ceremony, the parade will proceed down to Broadway and disband

Greenford Ruritan Club Memorial Day Parade

Starts at 9 a.m.

Begins at SR165 & Lisbon Rd Salem, OH 44460



TRUMBULL COUNTY

Brookfield Township Memorial Day Procession

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

A procession will begin at Grove Street and travel west to SR7 then south on SR7 to the Brookfield Township Cemetery. A ceremony and luncheon will follow

Cortland Memorial Day Observance

Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

Cortland Veterans Memorial (131 Walnut St.)

The observance will honor the men and women who died in military service



The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Warren

Each unit will be decorated with a patriotic theme

Anyone interested in participating should contact the Veterans Services Commission by May 13 at 330-675-2585.



Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m.

Located at the War Memorial in Woodland Park (the corner of Fifth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue)

Includes a special highway dedication honoring Dennis Neil Jackson, a fallen Vietnam War vet from McDonald

For more information, call 330-530-5472

Newton Falls Memorial Day Ceremony

Starts on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Veterans Park at the corner of Broad St. And Ridge Rd.

MERCER COUNTY

Memorial Day 500

Start the day with the Jason Michaels Memorial 5K, sponsored by the Mercer Rotary Club.

The honoree ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the bandstand at the courthouse.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m.

Enjoy music from The Basement Band all morning while walking around with your family looking at all the vendors and exhibits.



Starts at the Greenville VFW, 54 Conneaut Lake Rd., Greenville, Pa., and ends at the Mercer County Courthouse, 5 Ct. House, Mercer, Pa.

The run will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 and ends at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29

Opening Celebration May 27, 6-9 p.m. at the VFW at 1470 Brent Rd., Volant, Pa.

The celebration includes Bingo, dinner and a gun raffle

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Bessemer Memorial Day Service

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at Kennedy Park

