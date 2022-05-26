ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

2022 Local Memorial Day events

By WKBN Staff
There are several Memorial Day events scheduled across the Valley. Here are a few that were reported to us:

MAHONING COUNTY

  • Austintown Memorial Day Parade
    Start time is 11 a.m.
    A ceremony at the high school will follow at noon
  • Poland Memorial Day Procession
    Opening Ceremony at 9:15 a.m.
    The procession starts at 10 a.m.
    The procession will travel from American Legion Mahoning Valley Post 15 at 35 Cortland St. to the Historic Riverside Cemetery at 110 Riverside Drive.
    The procession will include speakers, musicians and veterans. WWII veterans will be the grand marshals of the procession.
  • Poland Flying Flags for Heroes Ceremony
    Saturday, May 28, at 9 a.m.
    Riverside Cemetery at 110 Riverside Drive
    Volunteers will decorate and place flags at the veterans’ graves in the cemetery
  • Placing of the Flags
    Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m.
    Lake Park Cemetery on Midlothian Boulevard
    American Legion Post 472 will be doing its annual placing of the flags on veterans’ graves for Memorial Day.
  • Silver Spurs’ Riding in Red Event
    8:30 a.m. at Greenford Christian Church at 11767 Lisbon Road in Greenford
    In memory of Silver Spurs member, Susan Withers; bring your horse, walk or line the parade route and wear red.
    To order a t-shirt, email greenfordsilverspurs44406@gmail.com
  • Lowellville Memorial Day Program
    May 30 at 10 a.m.
    Includes keynote speakers, the mayor, a rifle squad, a funeral march and more
    Ceremonies begin at the Holy Rosary Cemetery at 2790 Lehigh Lane.
  • The Inn at Poland Way 4th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony
    Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m.
    Every deceased veteran resident will be honored, including four WWII Veterans.
    The State Commander of the Sons of The American Legion will be the guest speaker, and the National Vice Commander of the Sons of The American Legion will be a special guest.
    The John Reese Duo will provide entertainment following the ceremony
  • The Memorial Mile
    On Memorial Day at 9:00 a.m.
    30th annual Memorial Mile starts at 224 and Market Street in Boardman.
    For questions, call 330-881-2058
  • Jackson Twp. Memorial Day Parade
    Monday, May 30
    Opening ceremony at the Jackson Milton football complex at 8:45 a.m.
    Parade starts at 9 a.m.
    A memorial service will follow the parade at Jackson Twp. Cemetery on State Route 45

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

  • Calcutta Memorial Day Fireworks
    Sunday, May 29
    Fireworks will be set off across from Dunham’s plaza.
  • East Liverpool Memorial Day Parade
    May 30 at 11 a.m. Line up is at 10:30 a.m.
    Parade route – Broadway at Ceramic Museum, down Fifth St., right onto Jackson St., right onto Sixth St.
    Ceremony in front of City Hall
    After the ceremony, the parade will proceed down to Broadway and disband
  • Greenford Ruritan Club Memorial Day Parade
    Starts at 9 a.m.
    Begins at SR165 & Lisbon Rd Salem, OH 44460

TRUMBULL COUNTY

  • Brookfield Township Memorial Day Procession
    Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
    A procession will begin at Grove Street and travel west to SR7 then south on SR7 to the Brookfield Township Cemetery. A ceremony and luncheon will follow
  • Cortland Memorial Day Observance
    Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m.
    Cortland Veterans Memorial (131 Walnut St.)
    The observance will honor the men and women who died in military service
  • Warren Memorial Day Parade
    The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in downtown Warren
    Each unit will be decorated with a patriotic theme
    Anyone interested in participating should contact the Veterans Services Commission by May 13 at 330-675-2585.
  • Village of McDonald Memorial Day Service
    Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m.
    Located at the War Memorial in Woodland Park (the corner of Fifth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue)
    Includes a special highway dedication honoring Dennis Neil Jackson, a fallen Vietnam War vet from McDonald
    For more information, call 330-530-5472
  • Newton Falls Memorial Day Ceremony
    Starts on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
    Veterans Park at the corner of Broad St. And Ridge Rd.

MERCER COUNTY

  • Memorial Day 500
    Start the day with the Jason Michaels Memorial 5K, sponsored by the Mercer Rotary Club.
    The honoree ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the bandstand at the courthouse.
    The parade will begin at 11 a.m.
    Enjoy music from The Basement Band all morning while walking around with your family looking at all the vendors and exhibits.
  • The Fallen 48 Foundation Annual 100-mile run
    Starts at the Greenville VFW, 54 Conneaut Lake Rd., Greenville, Pa., and ends at the Mercer County Courthouse, 5 Ct. House, Mercer, Pa.
    The run will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 and ends at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 29
    Opening Celebration May 27, 6-9 p.m. at the VFW at 1470 Brent Rd., Volant, Pa.
    The celebration includes Bingo, dinner and a gun raffle
    Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids

LAWRENCE COUNTY

  • Bessemer Memorial Day Service
    Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at Kennedy Park
