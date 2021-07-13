Cancel
Mural in soccer star’s hometown becomes anti-racism symbol

By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Through the pens and pencils of children, England is fighting back against racism. After Marcus Rashford and two other Black players missed penalty kicks in the final moments of the national soccer team’s European Championship loss to Italy, bigots defaced a mural of the Manchester United star and hurled racist abuse at the three on social media. Children in Manchester rose to Rashford’s defense, filling spaces on the wall with messages of support, encouragement and consolation.

Related
SocietyBBC

Marcus Rashford: Hundreds gather at mural for anti-racism demo

England star Marcus Rashford has said hundreds of people gathering for an anti-racism demonstration at a mural of him has left him "lost for words". The work in Withington, where Rashford grew up, was defaced after England lost in the Euro 2020 final, but has been repainted and covered in messages.
SocietyCosmopolitan

England's Tyrone Mings gives mic drop response to Priti Patel’s anti-racism calls

After England’s loss in the Euro 2020 final, it didn’t take long for the narrative to turn from a tournament of togetherness to racist abuse being hurled at players, namely Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. Now, the story’s moved on again, as their teammate Tyrone Mings has addressed Home Secretary Priti Patel in what can only be described as a mic drop moment.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Man United star Marcus Rashford’s mural destroyed yet again

One of the after effects of Marcus Rashford missing his Euro 2020 final penalty for England against Italy was the disgusting abuse written on his mural in Wythenshawe, and just a couple of weeks later, it has been destroyed again. Rashford, along with Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, fluffed their...
SocietyWorld Soccer Talk

Demonstrators gather at vandalised mural over England football racism

West Didsbury (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Anti-racism demonstrators gathered on Tuesday at a mural of striker Marcus Rashford after it was vandalised amid a deluge of abuse against England players. Throughout the day, hundreds gathered at the mural to the England player in the Withington area of Manchester which had...
SoccerPosted by
Upworthy

Love trumps hate: Locals cover racist graffiti on Black soccer star's mural with messages of love

Soccer star Marcus Rashford's mural in Manchester was defaced by racists after he missed a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy. Members of the community stood up for their local hero and covered the hate-filled graffiti with messages of love. Fans posted messages and hearts on the wall to show their support for the 23-year-old soccer star. Despite the strong rivalry between clubs, Rashford is incredibly loved by all soccer fans due to his efforts to feed the underprivileged during the initial lockdown of the pandemic. The mural of the 23-year-old was dedicated to the player because of his efforts to feed children from underprivileged backgrounds. The wall on the side of a cafe in Copson Street, Withington, was defaced shortly after the match with abusive words and drawings.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Archbishop of Canterbury had to leave the most important meeting in the Church of England calendar because Harry and Meghan chose to baptise Archie during General Synod

The Archbishop of Canterbury was forced to leave the most important meeting in the Church of England calendar because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to baptise their son during the General Synod. Senior clerics were mystified when, without explanation, Justin Welby pulled out of the Saturday session of...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Plans for new Covid restrictions are 'being drawn up'

There's plans being drawn up to re-introduce coronavirus restrictions as Covid cases continue to soar, it has been reported. According to a report by the Independent, ministers Ministers are reportedly planning to re-introduce Covid restrictions within weeks, the Mirror has reported. A report in the Independent said: "Officials in the...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

The government’s anti-racism fight with the England football team might be the greatest own goal of all time

Commiserations then to AS Adema of the Madagascan Football League, whose official, world record 149-0 victory over local rivals SO l’Emyrne looks set to be broken.That match, in October 2002, is a notorious piece of football history, made when SO l’Emyrne’s players chose to spend the entire match deliberately scoring own goals in protest over what they considered to be poor refereeing decisions in a previous fixture.But we’re well into day three of UK government vs England football team, specifically the anti-racism row entirely of the UK government’s own making, and there is no sign of any official intervening...
Premier LeaguePublic Radio International PRI

Fighting racism in soccer

In a tense soccer match that went into overtime, Italy defeated England on Sunday in penalty shootouts to become the European champions. Another shining moment for Italian soccer and yet another disappointment for England. For England though, things quickly went from disappointing to downright ugly when scores of fans took to social media with racist slurs targeting England's players of color. Host Marco Werman speaks with Shaka Hislop, a former English Premier League soccer player and now the honorary president of the educational charity, Show Racism the Red Card.
Worldsandiegouniontribune.com

Philippines goalkeeper in hospital ‘on the mend’ from COVID

BIRMINGHAM, England — Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge reported he is “slowly on the mend” from COVID-19 though he remained hospitalized Thursday. Birmingham, Etheridge’s team in England, announced Wednesday that Etheridge was receiving treatment in the hospital. He had recently reported back to the second-division club for pre-season training. “I’m feeling...
SoccerFort Wayne Journal Gazette

German soccer team exits field over racism

WAKAYAMA, Japan – Germany's Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha. The game was stopped with five minutes remaining and with the score 1-1,...
SoccerSt. Louis American

Racism remains rampant in England, throughout international soccer

International soccer’s ongoing battle against racism has overshadowed Italy’s thrilling Euro 2020 victory over England. With the score tied 1-1 after regulation and extra time, Italy missed its first penalty kick and England made its first two. It looked good for host England, but Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka’s attempts were turned away. Italy went on to prevail 3-2, and the three Black players were racially attacked on social media.
Soccervpr.org

From Skateboarding To Soccer: New England's Hometown Olympians

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week, with the opening ceremonies scheduled for Friday. Thirty-three members of Team USA list communities in New England as their hometowns. That includes almost a dozen rowers, a half-dozen runners and three rugby players. Along with the full 600-plus members of the American team and...

