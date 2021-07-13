Madison is abuzz with Firefly Festival fun

The weekly Firefly Festival in Madison for the month of July took flight last Thursday, drawing more than 300 people to Town Park. “Town Park is officially open!” said Karen Robertson, Madison’s Main Street director. “Over 300 children and family members came out to wish away the inclement weather to enjoy the first night back in Town Park with Main Street Madison. The night kicked off with juggler extraordinaire Cirque Du Todd as he engaged and wowed the crowd, both young and old, with his amazing juggling and balancing feats. Then kids were entertained by the mesmerizing magic of Bill Packard and his attention-getting balloon art. The hilarious jinx of the Tom & Jerry Movie kicked off at dark, and due to threatening weather in the area, the movie ended early to allow families to safely exit the park.”