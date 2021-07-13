Cancel
Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomics could reduce mortality

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccination strategies in the United States are informed by individual characteristics such as age and occupation. A study published in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Sasikiran Kandula and Jeffrey Shaman of Columbia University, New York, United States suggests that including socioeconomic indicators as prioritization criteria for vaccination may help minimize severe outcomes, particularly deaths.

