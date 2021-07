In the middle of 2021 Minecraft continues to receive updates to keep the cubic universe of the game active. Thanks to them everything remains quite stable and in constant evolution. We discover new seeds monthly and welcome creatures like goats and axolotls to the game (thanks to update 1.17). While we wait for the second part of this last patch to arrive, from Mojang they allow players test first hand the following version: 1.18. we count them how to access it and what it contains, Acontinuación.