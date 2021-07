Summer is in full swing as the temperature rises and we find ourselves retreating to the beach, pool, or in some cases, an air-conditioned room indoors. While the sunshine and warm temperatures felt wonderful when they first arrived, you may now be wishing you were in a colder climate — at least for a little while. There is no better way to escape the heat of mid-July than by thinking about cooler times. Reminiscing about snowfall, sleigh rides and even a holiday gift or two is a perfect way to escape the sun and feel a little midyear cheer.