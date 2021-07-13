Cancel
Bowen Yang's Breakout Year on SNL Is Now Complete With a History-Making Emmy Nom

By Victoria Messina
Cover picture for the article

Bowen Yang can officially add Emmy nominee to his already-impressive résumé. After just two on-camera seasons on Saturday Night Live, the 30-year-old actor nabbed a well-deserved nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series on Tuesday, making him the first featured player to do so in the show's 46 seasons. The comedian and podcast host is no stranger to making history — when he was promoted from SNL writing staff to on-air star back in September 2019, he became the first Chinese American, third openly gay male, and fourth person of Asian descent to join the cast. Casual!

