PHOENIX, Ariz.—NextGen TV has expanded in the Phoenix market, an early testbed for the technology, with 11 local stations now offering ATSC 3.0 broadcasts. "Phoenix was the first NextGen TV launch in the nation, and we are pleased to be expanding the NextGen TV viewing opportunities for the Phoenix area," noted Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is coordinating NEXTGEN TV station launches. "NextGen TV isn't just better TV, it is a new enhanced TV experience that is revolutionizing how viewers interact with their home screens, by merging over-the-air TV with the internet. Viewers will be able to get the most out of live programming, such as news, events, and sports on even more channels."