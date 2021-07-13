“Pearl White” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka
Ahead of its blockbuster 40th anniversary, the Nike Air Force 1 has appeared in a Fontanka iteration inspired by St. Petersburg rave culture. Akin to previously-seen pairs re-imagined with the same guidelines, the upcoming sneaker indulges in a rather tonal “Pearl White” colorway. The model’s non-standard construction delivers depth and personality to the off-white makeup, but it’s unquestionably overshadowed by the bright red Nike React accent at the midsole. Branding on the tongue also deviate from their muted surroundings, proffering a color trifecta reminiscent of past Nike Sportswear collections.sneakernews.com
Comments / 0