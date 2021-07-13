Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

“Pearl White” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of its blockbuster 40th anniversary, the Nike Air Force 1 has appeared in a Fontanka iteration inspired by St. Petersburg rave culture. Akin to previously-seen pairs re-imagined with the same guidelines, the upcoming sneaker indulges in a rather tonal “Pearl White” colorway. The model’s non-standard construction delivers depth and personality to the off-white makeup, but it’s unquestionably overshadowed by the bright red Nike React accent at the midsole. Branding on the tongue also deviate from their muted surroundings, proffering a color trifecta reminiscent of past Nike Sportswear collections.

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pearl White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Sportswear#Air Force#The Nike Air Force 1#Fontanka#Nike Com#The Air Jordan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max 2090 Is Cheering For Team USA

Despite the 2020 Summer Olympics being held a year later, Nike hasn’t dulled their excitement at all. The Swoosh is showing its support for Team USA via a slew of red, white, and blue styles that consist of the Nike Air Max 96 II and more. Adding to these star-studded styles yet another Max Air silhouette—the Nike Air Max 2090.
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike’s bringing back the Clot Air Max 1 sneaker made only for Kanye West

A holy grail for the most studious of sneakerheads is CLOT’s “Touch the Sky” Nike Air Max 1. Rumor has it only four pairs of the sneaker were made for Kanye West’s 2016 tour date in Hong Kong, two of which were given to West himself. The other two went to CLOT founder Edison Chen, who opened for West during the concert as a rapper.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Nike Brings The “Scrap” Concept To The Air Force 1

“Scrap,” introduced by way of the Dunk Low, subverts the concept of sustainability Nike has relied on for some time. Instead of the usual Grind materials, a patchwork construction takes the lead, turning busy the aforementioned and soon the equally beloved Air Force 1. At a glance, the two pairs...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Monarch”

Patta and Nike will be teaming up once again with a capsule featuring two Nike Air Max 1 iterations set to drop later this year. The Dutch streetwear and sneaker boutique will once again team up with Nike in 2021 with two brand new variations of the classic Air Max 1 that originally debuted in 1987. Arriving as a set of options, Nike has dressed the silhouette in two new colorways, “Metallic Sliver/Monarch-Pure Platinum” and “Metallic Silver/Noise Aqua-Pure Platinum”. While no leaked images have surfaced just yet, we expect the two colorways to feature orange/silver and blue/silver. To complement the colorways, Patta branding will be included along with the usual Nike Swoosh logos.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian”

Expected to arrive in OG packaging, the Air Jordan 13 “Obsidian” applies a familiar colorway in new ways, effectively breathing fresh air into the brand’s storied heritage. Some would also argue these err closer to UNC, its accents — like the tongue’s embroidery and the outsole — dressed bright in...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Nike’s Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection Releases Tomorrow

Space Jam: A New Legacy is literally days away, and though some may not like LeBron in the leading role, the film’s debut is surely one for the decades. To help celebrate the occasion, Nike stepped in and took control of the wardrobe, crafting not only the Tune Squad uniforms but also numerous commemorative footwear.
Apparelboomstickcomics.com

Nike Air Max 90s Undefeated White Optic Yellow – Sneaker Review

Air Max 90s are not always shown the most love by Nike. It has been a long time since we have seen a pair as hyped up as the Atmos Camo pair or the Bacons, which ended up releasing earlier this year. When images of these first leaked, I became very excited for the release, as the 90s are one of my all-time favorite shoes. All four colors piqued my interest, but I chose the yellow ones because I did not have any yellow pairs in my collection.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Off-White™ and Nike Officially Unveil Its Collaborative Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Capsule

It’s been all gas no brakes this Summer for Virgil Abloh, especially in terms of his. collaborations as he made a strong statement at Paris Fashion Week with the unveiling of his Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1s, kick started the roll out for his whopping 50-piece Dunk capsule and even teases his impending Air Jordan 2 colorways. And now, the streetwear icon is gearing up to broaden his already successful Swoosh catalog with a trio of Off-White™ x Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% colorways, all of which have been unveiled by way of official imagery.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Newest FlyEase Shoe, The Nike Glide, Is Coming Soon

With the creation of FlyEase, Nike made great strides towards inclusivity, allowing many the ability to wear shoes previously thought impossible. Today, however, that noble intention has begun to blur, the brand now tweaking the technology for sport. The brand new Glide FlyEase, for example, is meant for the on-the-go athlete who can’t afford to waste their adrenaline tying their shoes…
Retailsneakernews.com

The adidas ZX 10/8 “Candyverse” Offers Up A Sweet-Toothed Colorway

Though not quite the trip to Candyland Reebok experienced earlier in the year, adidas’ upcoming ZX 10/8 — which blends the best parts of the 10000 and 8000 silhouettes — will undoubtedly satiate your cravings for sweets. Dubbed the “Candyverse,” the colorway strings together not only cavity-inducing pastels but also...
Shoppingsneakernews.com

The Mini-Swooshed Nike Air Max 97 Returns In Grey And Black

Summer is nearly over and that means the bright colors are out. Nike, quickly, is responding in kind, offering classics like the Air Max 97 in a number of greyscale colorways. But like many before, this pair takes a slight deviation, opting to tinge every panel with a slight hint of blue. While grey at a glance, the ripstop base is quite deceiving, and its inclusion makes the rest of the neutral construction seem equally as cool-toned. The deep blacks, however, avoid any confusion, dressing the Swoosh, upper, lace unit, and lining in the exact same shade.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Grey And Crimson Hues Appear On The Jordan Delta 2

Crisscrossing basketball-ready durability and lifestyle comfort, Jordan Brand has been able to deliver a silhouette versatile enough to let into fans’ sneaker rotations yet retain the boldness that is rooted in the brand’s DNA—the Jordan Delta 2. The Nike React foam-cushioned model is receiving yet another lifestyle-friendly colorway that sees the slightest hints of neon.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Jordan Point Lane Is Back With Hits Of Lightning Yellow

Taking design cues from the Air Jordan and Nike Air Max franchises, the Jordan Point Lane arrives as a new silhouette that has a basketball-ready look while also infusing lifestyle-ready comfort. The Jordan Point Lane collection expands as the Jumpman adds subtle hits of color to a white and black offering.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike's Omnipresent Dunk High Appears in New Tie-Dye Colorway

‘s parade of Dunk Low and Dunk High styles is rolling right along this summer, and we’ve been treated to a first look at one of the high-cut Dunks that’s set to release in the coming months: a bold, tie-dyed makeup. Though most tie-dye sneakers feature a cornucopia of swirling colors, this pair opts for a two-tone pattern and a brightly-colored base to provide its own unique look.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

First Look: Nike Dunk High “Yellow Acid Wash”

Nike will be transitioning their Dunk High lineup into an Acid Wash form with a brand new Yellow rendition that demands the eye’s attention. Just a few days ago we saw a new Nike Dunk offering that debuted a Black Acid Wash makeover and now it appears Nike will be going Ying-Yang with an opposite offering being made available as well. Featuring an all-leather black design, yellow acid wash graphics are splattered across the upper in unique fashions while yellow also appears on the Nike Swoosh logos. To finish off the rendition, an aged rubber midsole and yellow outsole are placed at the bottoms.
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The YOUTH OF PARIS x adidas Campus ’80s

Throughout the last seven months, adidas Originals has enjoyed newfound attention thanks to co-signs from the likes of Jerry Lorenzo and Bad Bunny. While less known than the aforementioned influencers, Alex Lopez of YOUTH OF PARIS is the latest creative to lend his touch to the Three Stripes’ history. The canvas?: The adidas Campus ’80s.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Nike SB Deploys A Four-Piece Fleet Of Force 58 Colorways

In just a short few days, the Tokyo Olympics will have officially kicked off, signaling the start to one of the most prolific events in sports as well as the end of the pandemic as we previously knew it. And to celebrate the occasion — as well skateboarding’s first appearance in the games — Nike SB is offering not just new colorways of their performance-ready Bruin React but also the more recent Force 58.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low 'Mighty Swooshers'

Following the announcement of the first half of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Mighty Swooshers” pack, photos of the second colorway have surfaced on the internet. Instagram sneaker account RepGod888 has graced us with a line of photos showcasing the second design on foot along with a number of product shots. A crisp white leather takes on the quarter panel and mudguard with a light purple hue applied to the toe box, heel, and collar. The eyestay and Swoosh logos are stitched on in an electric blue-colored patent leather. Subtle blush-colored threading lines the white midsole with a translucent icy outsole revealing sci-fi-inspired anime graphics caps off the look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy