“Pearl White” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka

Patta and Nike will be teaming up once again with a capsule featuring two Nike Air Max 1 iterations set to drop later this year. The Dutch streetwear and sneaker boutique will once again team up with Nike in 2021 with two brand new variations of the classic Air Max 1 that originally debuted in 1987. Arriving as a set of options, Nike has dressed the silhouette in two new colorways, “Metallic Sliver/Monarch-Pure Platinum” and “Metallic Silver/Noise Aqua-Pure Platinum”. While no leaked images have surfaced just yet, we expect the two colorways to feature orange/silver and blue/silver. To complement the colorways, Patta branding will be included along with the usual Nike Swoosh logos.