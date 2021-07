The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have officially kicked off, after an impressive opening ceremony complete with the parade of nations.However, while there were numerous standout fashion moments during the ceremony, not everyone was impressed with the Ralph Lauren outfits worn by Team USA, with many questioning why the fashion brand is “allowed” to keep dressing the country’s Olympians.Ralph Lauren was first tasked with the creation of Team USA’s Olympic outfits in 2008, and has been an official outfitter for the US Olympians since then.For Team USA’s opening ceremony Parade Uniform at the Tokyo Games, the designer opted for a red, white,...