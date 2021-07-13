Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth mother of hit-and-run victim leads successful protest for the arrest of the suspected driver

Tarrant County Today
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCwIc_0avgSz6T00
(Bill Oxford/Unsplash)

By Madelyn Edwards

(FORT WORTH, Texas) The mother of an eight-year-old boy who was injured in a hit-and-run led a protest to demand that the Fort Worth Police Department arrest the driver responsible for the crash, Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports

The suspected driver, who is a minor, was arrested after 9 p.m. Monday, the day of the protest. 

JoJo Dunn was riding his bike in Southeast Fort Worth on Saturday when he was struck by a pickup truck in the hit-and-run incident. As a result of the crash, JoJo had a broken leg, a skull fracture and swelling in his brain.

While a detective told JoJo’s mom, Amiee Johnson, that he would be gathering information about the incident, Johnson found local surveillance footage, which her sister posted on Facebook. Through social media users, Johnson was able to find out the address the truck was registered at.

Johnson alerted police about the truck’s location, and they were able to apprehend the vehicle on Sunday. However, an arrest of the suspected hit-and-run driver took longer than Johnson wanted. She suspected that police were giving her contradictory information and being evasive. 

“I said, ‘What’s the proper procedure when a Caucasian kid is hit by a ... car?’” said Johnson, who is Black. “I said, ‘Don’t treat me as if I am nobody. Treat me as if this is your 8-year-old son.’”

Fort Worth police announced on Monday afternoon that a person of interest had been identified, and the investigation would continue. 

Meanwhile, Johnson led a demonstration all day Monday outside the home of the person she believed injured her son, who was still in the hospital in critical condition. Hundreds of other protesters joined her, as she vowed to stay until an arrest was made, which happened later that night. 

“With the family’s assistance, the Fort Worth Police Department was able to secure an arrest warrant and take the suspect into custody within 48 hours of the time of the assault,” the police department’s statement said. “Their help combined with the fantastic work of our dedicated detectives resulted in a speedy arrest and swift justice being served.”

A woman claiming to be the mother of the suspected hit-and-run driver told NBC 5 that her 15-year-old son drove off with the family truck without permission and didn’t stop after hitting JoJo. She complained about the protesting outside her home.

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
