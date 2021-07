For long, the focus was on promoting the benefit suite of the Platinum Charge Card in India. Now, American Express may have decided that they needed to add zing to the other card products as well, rather than just keeping them functional so that people would spend more on them rather than just be invested in the small points earning bonuses they provided every month. This has meant changes to current card products, such as the American Express Smart Earn Credit Card, American Express Platinum Card, American Express Gold Card, American Express Platinum Reserve Credit Card and so on.