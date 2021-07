Marvel Comics’ first-ever Star Wars crossover event kicked off on June 2nd, pulling together a Boba Fett-driven story set just after Empire Strikes Back. Han Solo is frozen in carbonite and, little did we know, he didn’t ride safely to Jabba the Hutt’s palace without a little adventure thrown in. In the second issue of the main event, every gangster organization in the galaxy has come together for the auction of the century. Oh, and Han Solo’s ex-girlfriend is auctioning him off, too.