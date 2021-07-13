Cancel
Partial list of Emmy nominees in top categories

By The Associated Press
Houston Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartial list of nominees for the annual prime-time Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:. Comedy Series: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso.”. Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”;...

