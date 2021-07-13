Cancel
Red tide outbreak worsens

Cover picture for the articleJuly 13, 2021 - The City of St. Petersburg has collected more than 110 tons of dead fish from Tampa Bay, according to a tweet posted by Mayor Rick Kriseman late Monday, as an outbreak of red tide continues to menace the waters of both the bay and Gulf of Mexico. “It’s hard, heartbreaking work,” Kriseman wrote on Twitter. “We are thankful for our county partners, and to each of you for your engagement and patience.” Red tide is caused by blooms of the algae known as Karenia brevis that are exacerbated by pollution.

