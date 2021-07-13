Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Give Your Room an Extra Flair with a Curved Multi-Colored Lamp!

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 12 days ago

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you’ve ever wanted to put on a captivating light show in the comfort of your own home … we gotchu and then some. This sleek-looking RGB Modern Curve Lamp from Touch of Modern will...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Led Lamp#Color#Multi#Design#Bulbs#Tmz#Rgb Modern Curve Lamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
MakeupElite Daily

The Best Colored Eyeliners To Make Your Eyes Pop

Whether you’re looking to go full on Euphoria or simply complement your eye color, a brightly colored eyeliner will become your new makeup-bag MVP. Though the best colored eyeliners come in various forms — like pens, pencils, and chubby sticks, to name a few — they all deposit intense pigment via a smooth glide, don’t flake throughout the day, and are sold in enough shades to offer you plenty of options.
Interior Designacppaintingllc.com

7 Factors Influencing Paint Colors for Small Rooms

A new paint color can update the look and feel of any space. Choosing colors for small rooms is often challenging for homeowners. It’s a popular decorating tip to use light paint colors to make small rooms appear larger. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for plain white walls. There are a wide variety of color choices that can create an open feel even in small spaces.
Interior Designhouseandhome.com

10 Living Room Color Palettes That Pack A Punch

It’s easy to fall into a bit of a rut when it comes to the living room. Furnishings represent a major investment and many homeowners play it safe with solid neutral upholstery that will stand the test of time. But if you’re looking to shake it up with color and pattern, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve broken down some color palettes that will get your creative juices flowing. Ready to take the plunge? Scroll down!
Apparelsneakernews.com

Another Multi-colored Mix Of Tones Land On The Nike Waffle One

With its lightweight uppers and a multitude of colorways, the Nike Waffle One is an appropriate pick for the summer. To further make the case, the lifestyle silhouette will be receiving a multicolor option that combines both vibrant cool and warm tones. An off-white ultra-fine mesh base and suede overlay...
Interior Designthespruce.com

These Rooms Prove That the Colors of the Olympics Rings Are Truly Universal

There’s lots we have to be excited about this summer—beach days, lazy porch evenings, and yes, even back-to-school shopping—but we’ll admit that we’re extra amped up about the upcoming Olympic Games. And we’re guessing that whether you’re a major sports fan all year long or simply enjoy the energy of rooting for the home team, you’re pretty pumped, too.
Interior Designlushome.com

Vibrant Room Colors and Beautiful Decoration Patterns, Art Studio Ideas

Colorful interior decorating is perfect for those who are artistic and enjoy fresh and vibrant accents. Bright home decorating inspired by art studio ideas turns rooms into an inspiring artist retreat, perfect for warking and resting. Here is a fabulous example of interior decorating with vibrant room colors and various decorations patterns. Artist Catherine Hammerton’s home in London provides fantastic art studio ideas and inspirations.
LifestyleHGTV

Our 12 Favorite Desk Lamps for Your Home Office, Dorm Room and More

No workspace is complete without a pretty and practical desk lamp in the mix. These light fixtures are office essentials because they set the tone for productivity and warmth in your space. Desk lamps come in all shapes and sizes, with many catering to specific workplace needs. Examples include storage-clad desk lamps, after-hours reading desk lamps, space-saving clamp lamps and, yes, desk lamps with built-in wireless phone chargers. Get your workspace in order with a desk lamp that reflects your style and serves your needs. We’re exploring superlative desk lamps for every aesthetic and age below so you can finish off your home office design with flair and function.
Interior Designwkml.com

15 Poster Designs To Give Your Room A Refresh

If there’s something here you decide you just Must Have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Home & Gardenbetteryoumag.com

Best Standing Lamps to Brighten Up Your Living Room

Standing lamps can add character and style to your living room while brightening up space, but choosing the right one requires some careful thought. Where you have it in the room might determine the size of the base, for example. If you need it to double as a reading light, it will also need to be the right height and be adjustable. Here are a few things to think about before picking out the best standing lamp for your living room.
GardeningPaducah Sun

Introduce colorful shade to your garden

Shade is a relief on these hot, muggy days, especially when working in the garden. Too often our shady spots are just where little else will grow. Ferns and hosta are beautiful shade plants that form the canvas for changing the shade garden but not particularly inviting. Diane Blazek, National...
Interior Designclosetworks.com

Transform Your Closet into a Dressing Room

Closet dressing rooms have become all the rage in high-end homes. But the truth is that virtually any type of home can incorporate this feature. If you don’t have a suitable walk-in closet in your bedroom, consider annexing an adjacent guestroom. Or replace the dedicated home office with a smaller cloffice and use the rest of the space as your private luxury dressing suite. Just don’t give up on your dream closet. Remember, where there’s a will, there’s a way. A luxury dressing room can be yours if you really want it. Here’s how to make it happen.
Home & Gardenmomtastic.com

The Best Rug Grippers

Area rugs are a great way to add color and personality to your home, and they make hardwood or tile much more comfortable to walk on. The best way to make them more safe and secure is with rug grippers, which go in between the floor and the carpet to prevent the edges from curling and keep your rug where you want it. Curled edges are unsightly and can cause you to trip, and the way carpets slide around on hardwood can lead to falls. To help you find great rug grippers for your own home, we’ve researched the best solutions to keep your rugs firmly in place.
Interior Designcalifornia.com

Famous Interior Designers to Follow to Add Flair to Your Home

Instagram has become more than just a social media platform; nowadays, it’s used for inspiration across all fronts. From fashion and food to art and design, the app’s A-listers never fail to impress us with daily innovation and creativity, including home improvement. While we do get major home envy from these famous interior designers’ posts, they fulfill our daily craving for #InteriorDesignInspo. Follow them and you’ll always be on top of the latest trends and tips and tricks needed to keep your house interior game a step above the rest.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Curves and Color Steal the Show at This London Town House Extension

You can imagine that a couple who had already spent 20 years living in their brick town house in South East London would have grown accustomed to their dark kitchen and its disconnected layout. Instead, after two decades in their town house, Simon, who works for a nonprofit, and Carolyn, a public sector worker, were ready for a change: They wanted to love spending time in their kitchen.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Is How Joanna Gaines Picks a Paint Color for Any Room

Picking the color that you’re going to paint a room can feel like a daunting task, especially with so many options out there (literally thousands). It’s comforting to know that hey, it’s easy to paint the walls again, but it’s still time and money. So if you want to get it right the first time, Joanna Gaines revealed the simple method she uses to decide what to paint the rooms of her clients.
momtastic.com

The Best Outdoor Pillow Covers and Pillows for Patio Furniture

It's always lovely when you get to combine your sense of style with the practicality of outdoor seating. That's why we're such big fans of adding outdoor-friendly throw pillows to our patio furniture. While pillows do serve a purpose, they can also help to dress up your outdoor decor. We want to help you set your space up for success by bringing you the best outdoor pillows and pillow covers available on the market today. From bright, bold patterns to oversized comfort, we've researched the best options on the market to put together this list of our favorite outdoor pillows and pillow cases to add comfort and style to your patio furniture.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Another Multi-Colored Interpretation Of The Nike Air Max 97 Is Coming Soon

Long-overshadowed by other visible Airbag-cushioned silhouettes, the Nike Air Max 97 has become a go-to option for countless sneaker enthusiasts over the last four years. A newly-surfaced multi-color style is likely to garner even more attention for Christian Tresser’s iconic design. Akin to previously-seen takes from Nike Sportswear (especially those...
Interior Designhomedit.com

15 Living Rooms That Boast a Teal Color

One thing that everyone will agree on is that your house should feel like you. No matter what the decorating trends are at the moment, no matter what your last style was, no matter what your mother-in-law says, the decor decisions you make for your home should make you happy. It is your space after all. So when you need to paint your living space a color that isn’t cream or gray or anything even close to the neutral family, you have all the permission. As you’re looking around for that color, we would encourage you to try teal. This bluish-green color comes in dark shades, light shades, and everything in between. Scroll through these 15 living rooms that boast a teal color and you’ll be convinced that it is the tone for you and your home. We’ll also share with you some of our top tips for decorating with teal as well as some colors you can match teal within your living room.

Comments / 0

Community Policy