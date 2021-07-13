Tokyo 2021 Olympic torch relay: disruption aplenty as Games approach - plus the inspiration behind the design

The parents' guide to what's in this game. This presentation of the various games for the international competition was a lot of fun. While the menu system of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is a little busy and convoluted, it didn't take long to dive into some solo matches, and then feel confident enough to go online in a private game or public match to test your skills against others. There's also a Practice mode that teaches the basics per sport, including rules and controls. The button-heavy mechanic is easy to pick up, with some matches requiring you to tap super fast, which is reminiscent of the Konami's classic 1983 Track & Field arcade game. While you might be looking at poor or average scores the first few times you tackle an event, you'll no doubt learn the nuances and upgrade from, say, Cs to As, for each performance. The A.I. isn't too challenging, which is likely what Sega wanted, in order to appeal to all kinds of gamer skill levels and ages.