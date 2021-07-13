Jennifer Chandler
Managing Director, Bank of America Dallas President and Performance Executive at Bank of America Private Bank. Jennifer, Managing Director, Bank of America Dallas President, and Performance Executive - Bank of America Private Bank, directs collaboration across several lines of business, advancing purposeful engagement with client priorities. Deeply committed to corporate stewardship, she serves on the Bank of America Foundation committee and is dedicated to fostering a culture of volunteerism. She works with local stakeholders to drive racial equality and economic mobility and success in the community.
