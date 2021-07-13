Cancel
PepsiCo Sees Big Profits As Consumers Venture Out Amid Pandemic

By Dawn Geske
 12 days ago
Consumer demand for snacks and beverages during the pandemic is paying off for PepsiCo (PEP) as the company reported a 20.5% net sales growth for the second quarter. Net income was $2.36 billion, or $1.70 per share, up from $1.65 billion, or $1.18 per share a year earlier. Revenue was $19.2 billion.

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
