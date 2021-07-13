Cancel
Latest Study on Drone Logistics and Transportation Market hints a True Blockbuster

Las Vegas Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [, Freight Drones, Passenger Drones, Ambulance Drones], Applications [Commercial, Military] & Key Players Such as Pinc Solutions, Cana Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada, Dronescan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, Workhorse Group, Skycart, Skysense, Zipline, Flirtey, Flytrex, Altitude Angel & Airmap etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Drone Logistics and Transportation report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.

MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Luxury Diamond Jewelry Market is Booming Worldwide with Cartier, Tiffany, Bulgari

The Latest Released Luxury Diamond Jewelry market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Luxury Diamond Jewelry market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Luxury Diamond Jewelry market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Societe Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Buccellati Holding Italia SpA, Bulgari S.p.A, Mikimoto & Co., Ltd., Chopard International SA, Graff Diamonds Corporation, Harry Winston, Inc. & Guccio Gucci S.p.A..
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Chemical Logistics Market Growth Analysis In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the chemical logistics market projects growth of USD 507.36 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during 2021-2025. According to the report, the Air Freight & Logistics industry will have a NEGATIVE impact due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the report provides a detailed analysis of the pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Third-Party Logistics Market In China | Analyzing Growth In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio

Technavio's latest report on the third-party logistics market in China projects a growth of USD 73.78 billion, registering a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025. According to the report, the Air Freight & Logistics industry will have a NEGATIVE impact due to the continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the report provides a detailed analysis of the pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Intelligent Vending Machine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the intelligent vending machine market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from basic vending machine to use of IoT/augmented reality/artificial intelligence. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the intelligent vending machine market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.7%. In this market, a beverage is the largest segment by application, whereas an office is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Top Driving Factors of Agricultural Fumigants Market

According to the new market research report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Non-Woven Adhesives Market worth $3.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Non-Woven Adhesives Market by Technology (Hot-melt), Type (SBC, APAO, EVA), Application (Baby Care, Feminine Hygiene, Adult Incontinence, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020 and 2025, from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. Non-woven adhesives are used for the adhesion of non-woven fabrics, hygiene, and disposable products. These adhesives are manufactured using base polymers and tackifiers. Tackifiers are petroleum/hydrocarbon-based and are made from bio-based ingredients. Non-woven adhesives are used extensively in various products such as baby diapers, training pants, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and tissue, towel & napkin. The adhesive is placed in a fluid medium with an absorbent held within the disposable material, and on cooling, it provides the required adhesion or bonding. Non-woven adhesives have high elasticity and excellent bonding strength.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Satellite Payloads Market to See Fastest Growth by 2026

According to the new market research report "Satellite Payloads Market by Type (Communication, Imagery, Software-defined Payload, Navigation), Satellite (CubeSat, Small Satellite, Medium Satellite, Large Satellite), Orbit, Application, End User, Frequency, and Region – Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellite Payloads Market is estimated at USD 3.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. The satellite payloads are used for several applications, including communication, earth observation and remote sensing, mapping and navigation, scientific research and exploration, surveillance and security, space observation, and various other applications by defense, intelligence, civil, commercial, and/or government users Continuous advancements in the miniaturization of satellite payloads through technological advancements in digital components, low-mission costs, and the increasing use of satellite constellations are major drivers for the growth of this market. COVID-19 has affected the Satellite payloads market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Satellite payloads in applications.
Industryatlantanews.net

Logistics Business Outsourcing Market Future Prospects 2026 | FedEx, Ryder Logistics, Exel Logistics

The latest research on "Global Logistics Business Outsourcing Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Trafficgetmarketreport.com

Global Public Transport Bus Service Market Revenue 2021 | Demand, share, Key Players and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2026

MarketQuest.biz has introduced a new study on Global Public Transport Bus Service Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 that provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends, and competitive landscape details, and forecast for the 2021 to 2026 time period. The report contains a professional and comprehensive market study analysis offering on-the-ground insights. The report presents regional analysis, discussing the in-detail factors that have helped a region to lead in the global Public Transport Bus Service market. It also highlights the aspects that have not worked in the favor of the market and hence the reader should avoid investing in it. Thus, it studies the growth dynamics of the global Public Transport Bus Service market on a regional and global level, both by providing precise statistics of the current year and the past.
Softwarekamcity.com

Tesco Modernizing Logistics and Transportation Management Systems

E2open, a provider of end-to-end supply chain management software, has revealed that it is working with Tesco to replace its legacy transport management systems. The agreement will see the supermarket utilize the E2open platform for “increased visibility, transport execution, invoice processes, and supply collaboration”. E2open highlighted that its network and...
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Filled Thermoplastics in the European Consumer Goods Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the filled thermoplastics in the European consumer goods market is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 0.5%. In this market, polypropylene is expected to remain the largest resin type, and electrical & electronics segment is expected to remain the largest application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing demand for materials with higher performance benefits.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening | Kofax Inc, UiPath, Inc, Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc

The ' Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Offshore Decommissioning Market worth $8.0 Billion by 2027

According to the new market research report "Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service (Well Plugging & Abandonment, Platform Removal, Conductor Removal) Depth (Shallow, Deepwater) Structure (Topsides, Substructure) Removal (Leave in Place, Partial, Complete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Offshore Decommissioning Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021 to USD 8.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Aging offshore oil & gas infrastructure and maturing fields are driving the offshore decommissioning industry. Low oil prices of the past couple of years have made it even more difficult to maintain low production mature reserves, driving companies to accelerate decommissioning plans for such oil & gas fields.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Robotaxi Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030

The Robotaxi Market is projected to grow from 617 units in 2021 to reach 1,445,822 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 136.8%. Automotive companies are investing huge amounts in research and testing of self-driving technology. The emerging trend of robotaxis, shuttles, and vans are fueling the overall growth of the market. Other major factors responsible for growth are increasing demand for ride-hailing services, optimizing fleet management, and reducing the overall cost of operations. With the rising demand for public transport, there has been a substantial increase in the use of technologically advanced vehicles such as fully-electric vehicles, semi-autonomous, and autonomous vehicles which have raised the demand for self-driving vehicles. Companies such as Waymo (US), Cruise Automation (US), Baidu (China), AutoX (China), and Tesla (US) are leading the market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance Market Bigger Than Expected | Direct Gap, StateFarm, Allstate Insurance Company

The ' Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP) Insurance market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Breather Membranes Market Survey, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2031

A breather membrane is a water-resistant material that allows the evaporation of water when there is difference in humidity on the two sides of the wall or surface. Breather membranes are also known as vapor permeable membranes and prevent the condensation of water on the inside to inhibit further damage to the structure. Breather membrane help in the release of excess moisture present in the structure or building.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Acoustic Tape Market Demand, Growth Analysis and Sales Forecast 2021-2031

The acoustic tape is an indispensable tool for noise protection and isolation. Intended to decrease sound transfer by isolating partitioning and party walls in all forms of construction, it plays an essential role in preventing 'flanking' noise coming from the flooring to the acoustic board. Also known as an isolation tape, the acoustic tape is produced using natural rubber pooled with recovery properties and excellent loading.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Video Learning Platform Market to the Next Level | Echo360, Fleeq ,Zavango, VoiceThread, Vidizmo

Global Video Learning Platform Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Video Learning Platform market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Video Learning Platform market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Call Tracking Software Market Shaping A New Growth Cycle | CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex

Global Call Tracking Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Call Tracking Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Invoca, CallFire, DialogTech, Marchex, M&M Helton Enterprises, Dial 800, VoiceOps, Telstra, AddSource, WhatConverts, Callback Tracker, Convirza, CallTrackingMetrics & Vontio.

