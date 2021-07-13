Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Delivery driver brings perspective to his 1st British Open

By STEVE DOUGLAS
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kgyi2_0avgNmld00

SANDWICH, England — (AP) — Any other week, Nick Poppleton would be working as a supermarket delivery driver to supplement his modest income as a player on the third tier of European golf.

Maybe even fitting windows with a good friend, just for a bit of extra cash.

Not this week.

Instead, the 27-year-old Englishman is walking the rolling fairways of Royal St. George’s in his first appearance at the British Open. Indeed he already has been lucky enough to play his first practice round in Sandwich in the company of Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

“I wasn’t really interested in their golf game or how they were playing, because it was all a bit too much for me," said Poppleton, taking a break from the practice green to talk about his first time on golf's biggest stage. "It was just nice to watch them go about their business.”

Indeed, for Poppleton, it’s just nice to be on a golf course.

The pandemic didn’t just result in his nascent golf career, and therefore his earning potential, grinding to a halt in 2020. It also gave him some perspective.

His partner, Amber, is a radiographer at a children’s hospital. As the coronavirus raged through Britain in April 2020, she offered to work in one of the hastily constructed emergency hospitals — called the “Nightingales” — set up for COVID-19 patients.

Her working hours were long. The stress was huge. Golf, suddenly, took a back seat for Poppleton.

“My role wasn’t a golfer,” he said, “it became a support for her. That’s what it had to be.

“I was there if she needed someone to talk to, to get anything off her chest. It’s not a great job already — one day you are dealing with a kid who is in remission or having a cancer scan, the next you are dealing with someone who is fighting for their life.”

It’s why Poppleton is giving short shrift to any player at this week’s British Open grumbling about operating under strict COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the R&A.

“You hear players complaining about the bubble malarkey,” he said, “but it’s a piece of cake in comparison.”

In the darkest days of the pandemic, Poppleton resorted to going to fields near his home in Sheffield, England, to hit some golf balls. The EuroPro Tour — a level below the Challenge Tour, which is the secondary tier to the European Tour — shut down for 2020 but did at least manage to put on some localized events Poppleton refers to as “mini tours.”

He played them but also had to take on work as a delivery driver, which he still does mostly on Saturdays.

“I’m lucky,” he said, “I’ve got this week off.”

That’s because he won a local qualifying event at West Lancashire by three shots to get to Royal St. George’s and the biggest week of his golfing life. He said there are “probably about five people” watching an average round on the EuroPro Tour — at this British Open, there will be about 32,000 per day, marking the biggest crowds since golf returned after the coronavirus outbreak.

He got a feel for what it will be like by going round Monday with Mickelson and DeChambeau, by far the biggest names he has ever played alongside. They knew who he was, and how he got to the British Open, when they introduced themselves on the first tee. That impressed Poppleton.

“They were just on it straightaway. Professional. Proper dialed in,” he recalled.

“I knew what I was getting into by playing with Bryson. It’s going to be forwards and it’s going to go far. But it’s very impressive.”

Even if Poppleton finishes last of the 156 entrants, he will earn $5,350, which is almost as much as he has made on tour this year.

He’ll be playing in the final group in the first round on Thursday and taking a relaxed approach, born out of his experiences during the pandemic.

“It’s going to be a bit different, but you’re still hitting a ball around a field into some long rough and finding it,” Poppleton said. “It’s the same gig, just the course is a lot harder.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
60K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Uk#Sandwich#Ap#European#Englishman#R A#The Europro Tour#The Challenge Tour#The European Tour#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfTelegraph

Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BENDS Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron at Rocket Mortgage!

Phil Mickelson was caught on camera trying to snap Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron over his knee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday. Okay, it was a prank but it was still pretty funny!. Mickelson, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of him bending Bryson's iron...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
GolfGolfWRX

Rickie Fowler is the next in line to aim subtle dig at Bryson

Following an impressive 64 at 3M Open to hold a share of the 1st round lead, Rickie Fowler joined the many PGA Tour pros to poke fun at Bryson DeChambeau for his controversial comments at last week’s Open. DeChambeau infamously blasted his Cobra driver, saying “it sucks,” which prompted Cobra...
SportsPosted by
E! News

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Is "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run Early

Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Sadly, it looks like MyKayla Skinner's Olympic journey and gymnastics career has come to an abrupt end. The 24-year-old gymnast and oldest member of the United States' women's team competed as an Olympian for the first time on Sunday, July 25. She participated in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics as an individual competitor rather than in a team event. To be able to continue in the Games, she had to finish in the top eight overall and be one of the top two U.S. gymnasts. She placed 10th.
CyclingMotorsport.com

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

According to a statement from the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme, Millan was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the race immediately being red-flagged. Reports suggest he was struck by another rider following his own crash. Medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately...
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Brooks Koepka says he loves his driver, gives the people exactly what they want

If you thought the story of the week at Royal St. George’s, the first Open Championship in nearly two years, was going to be golf, then you know very little about golf. Instead, the 149th Open has become the Brooks and Bryson Brooksy show once more. It all began yesterday, when Bryson DeChambeau went off on his Cobra driver after an erratic one-over 71, all but shouting “the driver SUCKS” for the entire club-buying world to hear.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Justin Thomas daggers Bryson DeChambeau over driver mess

After Bryson DeChambeau and Cobra went back and forth on Thursday, the golf world patiently awaited on a comment from DeChambeau's arch nemesis Brooks Koepka, who has shown a penchant for pouncing on the Mad Scientist when he's already down. Surprisingly, Koepka has remained mum on the matter. Another well-known...
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open takeaways, Round 1: Oosthuizen leads, DeChambeau blames his driver, Morikawa's a sleeper

The first round of the 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George's was everything that was hoped after a lengthy 24-month absence of the oldest tournament in the world. The leaderboard started to take shape with some big stars looking to add to a trove of major championships, but the golf course beat back a bit late in the day and there was drama surrounding a man who cannot seem to stay away from it.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Leader Louis Oosthuizen is predictably serene for his upcoming weekend test

SANDWICH, England—To the surprise of no one who has watched and enjoyed the almost peerlessly pure and rhythmic action with which he swings golf clubs, Louis Oosthuizen appeared remarkably unperturbed by the fact that he will carry a two-shot lead into the third round of the 149th Open Championship. The 38-year-old South African doesn’t really do excitement, on or off the course. His emotional range, outwardly at least, starts at stoic, moves smoothly through “not-quite so stoic,” before concluding at “almost not-quite so stoic.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy