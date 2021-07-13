Cancel
Angus Taylor appoints founding chair of major gas and oil producer to clean energy regulator

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy minister Angus Taylor has appointed a founding chair of a major gas and oil producer to Australia’s clean energy regulator. Katherine Vidgen’s extensive job history includes heading up Quadrant Energy, described as a “a large independent oil and gas producer and explorer in West Australia”, as well as serving as the global head of energy principle at Macquarie Capital.

