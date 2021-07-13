Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa, AZ

Maricopa private motor sports club says membership surged during pandemic

By Staff Reports
pinalcentral.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARICOPA -- Similar to the surge in Arizona golf memberships during the pandemic, memberships at a private motor sports club in Maricopa also taken off, the owners say. Since opening in 2019, APEX Motor Club is reporting its best numbers yet with more than 250 members and more than half of those joining since the pandemic hit in 2020. Membership initiation fees run similar to golf country clubs starting at $50,000 and go up to $85,000. Yearly dues range from $5,000 to $10,000 a year.

www.pinalcentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Health
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Maricopa, AZ
Health
State
Montana State
Maricopa, AZ
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Club#Motor Sports#Golf Clubs#Automobile#Apex Motor Club#Sro Gt3#Radical Cup North America#Ferrari Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Golf
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
News Break
Cars
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy