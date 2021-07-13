Maricopa private motor sports club says membership surged during pandemic

MARICOPA -- Similar to the surge in Arizona golf memberships during the pandemic, memberships at a private motor sports club in Maricopa also taken off, the owners say. Since opening in 2019, APEX Motor Club is reporting its best numbers yet with more than 250 members and more than half of those joining since the pandemic hit in 2020. Membership initiation fees run similar to golf country clubs starting at $50,000 and go up to $85,000. Yearly dues range from $5,000 to $10,000 a year.