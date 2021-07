With the release of the PlayStation 5, PS4 owners might be looking to ditch their old consoles. Meanwhile, those who can't get their hands on a PS5 might be in the market for a new PS4 Pro — not that scalpers make it easy to get one. Either way, PlayStation consoles are hard to come by, and it seems like Ukraine's Security Service (the SBU) hit the jackpot when it found almost 4,000 PS4s in a recent raid.