Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA Announces Dates for Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands Signups

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 12 days ago

(NAFB) – Farmers can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signup until August 20. This year, the Department of Agriculture updated signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increase the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and identifying two national priority zones. The CRP Grassland signup is competitive, and USDA’s Farm Service Agency will provide annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers#Crp Grassland#Farm Service Agency#Fsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturewarrenrecord.com

USDA offers pandemic assistance to livestock producers

Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in (recorded) remarks at...
Agriculturekxnet.com

USDA denies North Dakota request for early emergency haying

State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says the USDA has denied North Dakota’s request to immediately allow emergency haying on reserved land. Earlier this week, Goehring announced he asked the federal agency to allow for haying on land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program. The start date for haying on that...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

USDA clarifies program for livestock producers who suffered depopulation losses

The USDA has released the highly anticipated details of its new Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) for producers who suffered losses from supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19. Producers who were forced to depopulate animals last year due to insufficient processing capacity can apply for PLIP now through 17 September via USDA’s application portal.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biochar From Cow Manure Could Be Key To Sustainable Agriculture

The Biden administration’s 2022 budget proposal requests $198 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a decrease of nearly $17.4 billion from the previous year. This cut includes a $20 billion decrease for mandatory programs that is expected to be supplemented by stronger U.S. farm and food exports, as well as a $2.6 billion increase for discretionary expenses, which is good news for research communities, including universities, companies, and national labs.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

USDA Determines Individual not Responsibly Connected to New Jersey Violator

WASHINGTON, DC - Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that Parminder Singh was determined to not be responsibly connected to Woolwich, New Jersey-based Southern Sun LLC. Sanctions were previously imposed on the company in March, 2021 after allegedly failing to pay produce sellers. Direct from the USDA Agricultural...
Agriculturekiowacountypress.net

USDA to gather monthly yield data to measure crop production

Starting in August and continuing through November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct a monthly Agricultural Yield survey. The information captured in this survey will help NASS track changes in yields for row crops that can occur due to weather, pests, disease and other factors, from farmers and ranchers in the Mountain Region states of Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.
AgricultureDodge City Daily Globe

USDA announces assistance for timber harvesters, haulers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced up to $200 million to provide relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Applications opened July 22 and will remain open through Oct. 15. Timber harvesting...
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

USDA announces more key staff appointments

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Wednesday named Daniel Whitley as Administrator of the Foreign Agricultural Service. Whitley most recently served as Acting Administrator for the USDA branch. Prior to that role, he was the Associate Administrator responsible for leading the agency's trade policy and market analysis teams. Whitley began his career...
Agriculturepdjnews.com

Producers may benefit from CRP Grasslands signup

Agricultural producers could benefit from enrollment in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands with improved pasture management and operations. Producers can apply through Aug. 20. This year, the USDA updated signup options to provide greater incentives and increase the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and…
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Program Looks To Restore Wetlands

“A lot of farmers have those pieces of their property that can be really wet in certain years or maybe tidelines were put underneath to help drain the fields at one time so they were wetlands at some point in history,” said Carrie Lindig with the NRCS. She added USDA is looking for partners to help encourage more farmers to set aside agricultural land for wetland restoration.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

USDA Aid Announcements Keep Coming

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. The already late announcement of 2021 biofuel (and 2022 biodiesel) levels under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and those for 2022 biofuels are not apparently going to come soon, according to a report from Reuters.
Agriculturepnwag.net

USDA Announces Assistance For Timber Businesses Impacted By Pandemic

On Tuesday, the USDA announced it is providing up to $200 million to provide relief to timber businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Department, harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 are eligible for the Pandemic Assistance for Producers Initiative. Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through FSA July 22nd through October 15th, 2021.
Iowa Stateiowacapitaldispatch.com

USDA awards $224,000 for Iowa farm-to-school programs

Some of Iowa’s littlest farmers will have a chance to garden and learn about food production with new grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA awarded three Iowa groups $224,000 to create or expand farm-based learning for students. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a former governor of Iowa, said in a USDA press release that the program will also help schools expand access to healthy foods.
Agriculturecrowrivermedia.com

USDA announces $12 million in farm-to-school grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week it would award $12 million in Farm to School Grants this year. Awards will go to 176 grantees, the most projects funded since the program began in 2013. The department said data indicates early two-thirds (65%) of school districts and/or local entities...
Belgrade, MTDaily Inter Lake

USDA loan program helps Belgrade firm acquire 'Super Scoopers'

Montana's wildfire season came early this year as a result of drier-than-normal and windy conditions. But Bridger Aerospace, a veteran-owned company based in Belgrade, was ready to answer the call with its two new CL-415EAF "Super Scooper" fire suppression aircraft. Through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan program,...
Agriculturefreedom929.com

USDA / CRP SIGNUP CONTINUES

(SPRINGFIELD) Farmers and landowners have only one week remaining to apply for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) general signup with the deadline set for next Friday, July 23rd. In addition, the Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting applications for CRP grasslands program, from now until August 20th. This year, USDA updated both signup options to provide greater incentives for farmers and landowners and to increase conservation benefits. The signup for both programs is competitive. Those interested, should contact their local USDA Service Center and County FSA office as soon as possible.
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

Audubon Dakota’s Conservation Forage Program Offsets the Cost of Restoring Croplands Back to Native Grasslands

North Dakota– Through the Conservation Forage Program (CFP), Audubon Dakota is proud to provide an opportunity for landowners and producers to offset the costs of restoring marginal croplands back to native grasslands. The first enrollment period opened June 7th and closes August 6th, 2021. Supported by a $6.9 million North Dakota Industrial Commission Outdoor Heritage Fund grant, the largest awarded by the Commission, the CFP aims to accelerate grassland restoration across the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy