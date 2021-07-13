USDA Announces Dates for Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands Signups
(NAFB) – Farmers can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program Grasslands signup until August 20. This year, the Department of Agriculture updated signup options to provide greater incentives for producers and increase the program’s conservation and climate benefits, including setting a minimum rental rate and identifying two national priority zones. The CRP Grassland signup is competitive, and USDA’s Farm Service Agency will provide annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.www.newsdakota.com
Comments / 0