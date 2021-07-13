New Britain shows off remodeled downtown after $37 million of streetscape work

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart talks with Public Works Director Mark Moriarty at a mini-park near the Beehive Bridge just before a press conference Monday. They announced most of the city's Complete Streets plan - including redesign of the bridge - has been finished. Don Stacom

After nine years and $37 million dollars, New Britain has completed a series of projects designed to improve downtown for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

“These projects increase safety for our residents. They make it easier to get around the city, they increase our economic development opportunities tenfold and they make it an attractive place for those working and living here,” Mayor Erin Stewart said Monday.

At a press conference that was something of a political victory lap, Stewart called that a big win for residents and downtown businesses.

“Of $37 million that we’ve spent, $29 million has been from state and federal grants,” she said. “The city of New Britain knows how to get projects done and do them well.”

Stewart first took office in 2013, soon after the city embarked on the ambitious job of making its industrial-era downtown streets more attractive for the modern era.

Public Works Director Mark Moriarty, his staff and a series of contractors have since redesigned most of the major thoroughfares, all with a view toward building economic development around the CTfastrak station.

“We all have a vision of New Britain that’s pedestrian friendly and bike friendly,” she said. “Everything we talk about is making New Britain more walkable, more accessible, more aesthetically pleasing and a haven for economic development.”

Most recently, the city used $5.6 million in state grants to redesign East Main Street, Myrtle Street, Chestnut Street, Columbus Boulevard with wider sidewalks, better synchronized traffic crossings, space for bike routes and more attractive lighting.

Among the other major projects in recent years:

The Beehive Bridge

The $7.4 million job redesigned the drab bridge that carries Main Street across Route 72, connecting downtown with the Little Poland neighborhood and the New Brite Plaza business district.

Contractors added towering metal sculptures of bees and honeycomb-themed translucent panels along the sides. Decorative lighting at night makes it a landmark for drivers on the highway, and wider sidewalks with bike lanes creates a more pleasant trip for cyclists and walkers.

The city also installed benches along the bridge, and set up mini-parks at both ends.

Central Park

The city five years ago remodeled its traditional but slightly shabby downtown park into an urban piazza.

Workers cut down enormous old trees and removed curving rows of wooden benches, and covered the surface with decorative brick pavers. New retro-styled streetlamps were put in along with wooden picnic tables.

“We want it to be open and engaging. This is the most important outdoor public space in the city,” Mike Cegan of the Richter & Cegan landscape architectural firm said when the park was officially reopened in 2016 after a year of construction.

Following a year of construction delays and detours, the spot where Bank Street and Columbus Boulevard met got an all-new look in 2018.

A roundabout replaced the awkward three-legged intersection that had been there for years, and the roads were rebuilt with wider sidewalks. The little Leo A. Milewski Park also got a fresh design and landscaping.

The job was part of a $3.2 million makeover for Columbus Boulevard that relocated CT Transit’s bus hub from Bank Street. That brought riders a block closer to the CTfastrak station, making transfers far easier — especially in bad weather.