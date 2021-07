When Amin Masih got the phone call in February, he went to the hospital thinking Rabia, his 27-year old daughter, had been injured while riding through the streets of Lahore on the back of a motorbike. After he arrived outside the emergency room, he found her on a stretcher. Rabia had been brought in by her boyfriend Ijaz who, uninjured, insisted there had been an accident. At that point, Rabia was already dead.