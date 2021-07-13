Cancel
Scout Blog: NC State Championships

By Matt Payne
prepbaseballreport.com
 14 days ago

PBR was on hand for the opening games of the 4A and 2A State Championships in Burlington, NC. Fuquay Varina and Randleman would go on to win the State Title in the 4A and 2A with each series going 3 games. JH Rose and Perquimans would win the 3A and 1A State Titles which took place in Fayetteville, NC. The 3A and 1A series had schedule and location changes due to rain in the area. Scout Blog featured below from the games in Burlington, NC.

