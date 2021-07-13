Cancel
Music

Joey Cape releases “Saturday Night Fever”

Punknews.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Cape has released a new song. The song is called "Saturday Night Fever" and is off his upcoming solo album A Good Year To Forget due out August 13 via Fat Wreck Chords. He will be touring Europe and America this summer and fall. Joey Cape last released Let Me Know When You Give Up in 2019. Check out the song below.

www.punknews.org

