Demon Slayer Star Returns to Work Following COVID-19 Recovery
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown in a number of big monkey wrenches into the medium of anime in 2020, and continues to do so in 2021, though some good news has recently emerged wherein a beloved voice actor has recently recovered from his bout with COVID-19. Hiro Shimono, the voice actor who lends his talents to the likes of Demon Slayer and Attack On Titan to name a few, was reported earlier this month to have contracted the virus and has seemingly bounced back after a visit to the hospital as he has quickly returned to work.comicbook.com
