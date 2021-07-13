Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Demon Slayer Star Returns to Work Following COVID-19 Recovery

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has thrown in a number of big monkey wrenches into the medium of anime in 2020, and continues to do so in 2021, though some good news has recently emerged wherein a beloved voice actor has recently recovered from his bout with COVID-19. Hiro Shimono, the voice actor who lends his talents to the likes of Demon Slayer and Attack On Titan to name a few, was reported earlier this month to have contracted the virus and has seemingly bounced back after a visit to the hospital as he has quickly returned to work.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hiro Shimono
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Covid 19#The Ministry Of Health#Labor And Welfare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Health
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ComicsEscapist Magazine

What Does Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Mean for the Future of Anime?

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was officially the highest-grossing movie of 2020. It also represents a changing of the guard. That box office title comes with some qualifications. After all, 2020 was an atypical year in many respects. However, this arguably makes the film’s box office success more significant. Mugen Train was the first film to gross over ¥10B in 10 days at the Japanese box office. It outgrossed Titanic at the Japanese box office in 45 days. It became the highest-grossing film of all time at the Japanese box office in 72 days. Its home media release sold over a million copies in just three days.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Sets Up Special Fall Fan-Event

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has set up a special fan-event for this Fall ahead of the second season's premiere! Demon Slayer will finally be making its return for a full second season of the anime series later this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime season, and ufotable has begun revealing a little more information and looks at what we can expect to see from the new season the closer we get to it. The season even shared a cool new poster during a special event this Summer to better get fans ready for it.
Comicssirusgaming.com

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles New Trailers Feature Alternative Skins

Game company SEGA has recently shared two new English trailers for video game Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. The two new trailers are alternate versions of six characters of the game. These are costumes from the Kimetsu Academy, which was at one time featured in a manga chapter. The characters involved are Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Giyu Tomioka for the first trailer, and Inosuke Hashibara, Shinobu Kocho, and Zenitsu Agatsuma for the second trailer.
LifestyleSiliconera

Universal Studios Japan Demon Slayer Attraction to Feature VR Ride

Universal Studios Japan has released the full list of attractions that will appear during the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration. This includes a Demon Slayer VR ride. This ride is based off of the events of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and will feature XR technology to fully immerse attendees. The Demon Slayer attractions will appear starting September 17, 2021 and will remain in the park until February 13, 2022. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
ComicsAnime News Network

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Has Digital Release on July 26

Blockbuster film will be available on multiple digital platforms, but Funimation availability not confirmed. Asked on Twitter if the film would also be available on Funimation, the company replied, "No information on this yet, but any information will be shared on our socials and on our website." Funimation describes the...
ComicsAnime News Network

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Anime Teased in Visual

Show to run on record 30 channels this year; Mugen Train gets limited 'final screenings' before September 25 airing. Anplex's live-streamed "Kimetsu TV News Announcement Special" for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime announced on Tuesday that the Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc) television anime will run on 30 stations and channels (including Fuji TV and Tokyo MX), covering most of Japan. Aniplex noted that until now, its various series have aired on a maximum of 21 stations. Aniplex also debuted a new key visual with a short teaser video:
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer to Release Season 2 Novel Soon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is the most popular series in Japan right now with little contest. From its manga to the anime, the hit franchise has broken dozens of sales records at this point. And yes, that goes for book sales as well. Now, a new book is planning on taking over the franchise, and it will be coming out in a matter of days.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles is Now Available For Pre-Purchase on Steam

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will be coming west this October, but for players who just can’t wait, the Digital Deluxe Edition is now available for pre-purchase on Steam. Fans who need to get their hands on this game as soon as they possibly can will unlock the full game two days early as well as a treasure trove of other goodies.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Demon Slayer Corps. The Flame Hashira is Back With Good Smile

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train has taken the world by storm by toppling many box office records. This is the first Demon Slayer film as well as a continuation of the ongoing story from the hit television anime series. Good Smile Company is one of the only companies pushing to some incredible collectibles for the series with their highly detailed and articulated Nendoroid figures. Many of these figures sell out or their pre-order limit runs out but do not freight as Good Smile Company has announced the re-released of the Flame Hashira has returned. Kyojuro Rengoku is back and ready to showcase his fire breathing technique once again into your growing Demon Slayer collection.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Debuts New Poster

Demon Slayer is making a comeback this year all thanks to its anime's big return. After putting out a record-breaking movie, the franchise is slated to revisit Tanjiro this fall with a second season. Of course, this means all eyes are the anime to see how season two goes, and fans just got a new look at the show thanks to a new poster.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Resurrects Jiraiya With A Fem Twist

Considered to be the most tragic death in the Shonen franchise to date, Jiraiya's demise battling against his former student Pain remains one of the most heart-wrenching moments in Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise, and one fan has resurrected the legendary Sennin using some amazing Cosplay. Though Jiraiya was never resurrected during any of the storylines that saw numerous ninjas brought back from the grave to attack the Hidden Leaf Village, he remains one of the most beloved characters of the Shonen franchise and was a fundamental part of Naruto's goal in becoming the Seventh Hokage of Konoha.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Meets the ICU in Boruto's New Episode Promo

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently pitted the young ninjas of Team 7 against the cult leader Boro, one of the strongest members of the Kara Organization, in an attempt to save the life of the Seventh Hokage, and a new spoiler preview shows that the rescue mission might have been a success. With Naruto and Sasuke battling, and subsequently losing, to the leader of Kara in Jigen, even with the rescue mission being a success, it's clear that the Hidden Leaf Village and those ninjas who live within it are far from free of danger.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 5 Teases Toga's New Look

The League of Villains has introduced antagonists to the world of anime via Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise of My Hero Academia that have become fan favorites within the medium, and with the upcoming My Villain Academia Arc focused squarely on Shigaraki and his clan, it looks like Toga is getting a brand new look. While we were able to briefly see the League in the latest installment of the anime, with Hawks currently working undercover to reveal the nefarious plans that the villains are looking to put into action, the Meta Liberation Army Arc will see them in full force.
ComicsComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Goes Ghibli with This Gorgeous Crossover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and David Production was a match made in heaven for the first five parts of the anime adaptation, with the animation studio performing a feat that many thought was once impossible in accurately bringing the world of the Joestars into anime. One fan has decided to make some jaw-dropping crossover art that imagined what some of the biggest players of the world created by Hirohiko Araki would look like if the creative minds behind the likes of Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Spirited Away were able to animate the likes of Jotaro, Dio, Joseph, Giorno, and more.
MoviesHammond Daily Star

Movie Review: 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train'

Here’s a movie I didn’t expect to be reviewing. I didn’t know how this anime movie from a franchise unknown to me had managed to get such a plum positioning in theaters, but it was sure to lose to “Mortal Kombat” in its opening weekend and the horror movie “Separation” this past weekend.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Meets Waldo in New Collab Poster

Where's Waldo has long been a series unlike anything else out there, revealing countless images where readers attempted to spot the striped figure out in a crowd, but it seems that a certain Captain of the Straw Hat Pirates will be joining the montages will an upcoming One Piece collaboration. With the crossover event celebrating the twenty-fourth anniversary of Eiichiro Oda's Shonen franchise, the mangaka will be creating a poster for an upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump that will recreate the War For Wano location of Onigashima, with Waldo most likely hidden in the mix of Grand Line characters.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Hits Hard With Gohan/Dr. Wheelo Rematch

One of the best parts of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the fact that the spin-off series can explore territory and characters that the main series of Dragon Ball Super can't touch, with the return of Dr. Wheelo creating a rematch that took place in the second Dragon Ball Z film, The World's Strongest. With Wheelo not appearing in the franchise for decades, the big reveal of his identity also gave us a new form for the movie-only villain that many believed would never return to the Shonen franchise following his debut in the earlier days of Dragon Ball Z.

Comments / 0

Community Policy