Demon Slayer Star Returns to Work Following COVID-19 Recovery

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train has taken the world by storm by toppling many box office records. This is the first Demon Slayer film as well as a continuation of the ongoing story from the hit television anime series. Good Smile Company is one of the only companies pushing to some incredible collectibles for the series with their highly detailed and articulated Nendoroid figures. Many of these figures sell out or their pre-order limit runs out but do not freight as Good Smile Company has announced the re-released of the Flame Hashira has returned. Kyojuro Rengoku is back and ready to showcase his fire breathing technique once again into your growing Demon Slayer collection.