7 spots in Arizona to watch the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals

(Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) The Milwaukee Bucks showed life in the NBA Finals, grabbing a 120-100 win in Game 3 to close the series gap 2-1 in favor of the Phoenix Suns in the Finals.

Game 4 will also take place in Milwaukee on Wednesday at 6 p.m., away from the 18,000+ fans at Phoenix Suns Arena.

Suns fans can scratch the itch to join their fellow fans in several areas throughout Arizona for the upcoming games on Sunday and Wednesday.

Here's where you can visit to cheer for Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns are they look to grab the city's first NBA Championship:

Chase Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host a "Road Game Rally" for Game 4. Seating is first-come, first-served throughout the baseball stadium and the arena will show the game live on the jumbotron.

Each ticket is $10 and doors open 90 minutes before the game starts. Tickets can be purchased here.

Majerle's

This sports bar and grill owned by former Suns player "Thunder" Dan Majerle has locations in downtown Phoenix and Flagstaff. Each location has over 30 televisions, each of which will be showing the Suns game.

Majerle was a key piece on the 1993 Phoenix Suns team, the last one to reach the NBA Finals.

The downtown Phoenix location is on the northwest corner of Second and Washington streets. The location in Flagstaff is at 102 E. Route 66.

Reservations at Majerle's can be made by emailing downtown@majerles.com. Reservations can be made for between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Customers are required to spend a minimum $100 per person.

The Ainsworth

Located just north of Phoenix Suns Area, tucked between Second and Third streets, The Ainsworth is another sports bar located in the heart of downtown Phoenix that accepts reservations to watch games during the NBA Finals.

The Ainsworth was accepting reservations earlier in the week, with a $50 charge for a table for two and up to $500 for a VIP lounge or booth.

You don't need a reservation to watch with other fans, however, as standing room is available for those who want to soak in the environment.

Reservations can be made here.

Filmbar

Normally a theater and bar for art-house and cult films, Filmbar has transformed into yet another hub for Suns fans to band together and support Phoenix's first professional sports team.

The game will be shown on the big screen and also inside the bar. The viewing party is free and seating is first-come, first-served.

Crown Public House

Crown Public House is right between Chase Field and Phoenix Suns Arena, and the restaurant also accepts reservations for each game of the NBA Finals.

Tables can be reserved for inside or outside. It costs $50 for a table for two and up to $300 for a table for 12. There's also a spending minimum per table, while reservation fees go toward the spending requirement.

Reservations can be made here.

Growler's Taphouse

This restaurant is in north Tucson, just off Interstate 10, and features 30 beers on tap as well as all sports on the televisions throughout the bar.

The restaurant is themed like a smaller, local brewery. It's located at 8275 N. Silverbell Road.

Information about the restaurant can be found here.

Dirty Birdies Sports Bar & Grill

Dirty Birdies Sports Bar & Grill is located at 2285 E. Butler Avenue. They have 27 beers on tap and a traditional sports bar menu.

It's the perfect spot for Phoenix Suns fans up in northern Arizona who enjoy slightly milder temperatures compared to the fans down in the Valley.