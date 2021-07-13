Cancel
Mike Florio: Bills are 'playing with fire' if they don't sign Josh Allen this year

By Alex Reimer
 12 days ago

The Buffalo Bills appear confident in their ability to re-sign Josh Allen. But not so fast, says Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. He says it’s risky for the Bills to not extend Allen immediately.

