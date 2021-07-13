Cancel
We Now Have Precise Math to Describe How Black Holes Reflect The Universe

By Michelle Starr
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 12 days ago
A new set of equations can precisely describe the reflections of the Universe that appear in the warped light around a black hole. The proximity of each reflection is dependent on the angle of observation with respect to the black hole, and the rate of the black hole's spin, according to a mathematical solution worked out by physics student Albert Sneppen of the Niels Bohr Institute in Denmark. This is really cool, absolutely, but it's not just really cool. It also potentially gives us a new tool for probing the gravitational environment around these extreme objects. "There is something fantastically beautiful in now...

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

#The Black Hole#Black Holes#Rotating Black Hole#Supermassive Black Hole#Universe#The Niels Bohr Institute#Scientific Reports
