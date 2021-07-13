Horace A. Braggins, Jr., 97

Horace (Jay) Augustus Braggins, Jr., 97, of New Port Richey, FL, passed away at the Medical Center of Trinity on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The cause of death was congestive heart failure, with pneumonia and complications from COVID-19.

Jay was born in Cleveland, OH, to the late Horace and Helen (Koepp) Braggins, Sr., on Sept. 9, 1923. He graduated from Lakewood High School (1941,) from Baldwin Wallace College with a bachelor’s degree in economics (1948,) from Indiana State Teachers College, Industrial Arts Printing (1948,) from SUNY Oswego with a master’s degree in education (1968) and from Syracuse University, receiving his Ed. D. (1975.)

On Aug. 30, 1947, he married Josephine Mildred Cody in St. Louis, MO. They moved to Pueblo, CO, where he taught printing at Central High School, and operated his own printing business until 1956. He then worked as a printing plant manager for Beaverite Corporation in Lowville, N.Y., and in 1960 relocated to Fayetteville, where he taught printing at Central Tech High School in Syracuse. He also worked evenings as a linotype operator for the Syracuse University Daily Orange newspaper and Manlius Publishing. In 1963, Jay took a two-year appointment with the International Labor Organization, a branch of the United Nations. He moved his family to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he implemented a printer training program as part of a team to establish vocational training schools. On returning to the U.S., he became the first director of the Onondaga-Madison County BOCES from 1966-1976.

He later returned to Saudi Arabia for several appointments including the U.S. Department of Labor Joint Economic Commission (1976-78) Riyadh, the Bechtel Corporation education and training coordinator (1978-79) Jubail, as a board member for the Riyadh International Community School, and ARAMCO (Arabian American Oil Co.) as an administrator for the technical education center (1979-85). On returning to the US, Jay re-located to Rhinebeck N.Y., and worked for the New York Power Authority (1986-97) as clerk of the works for a new training center, and later as an instructor. In 1997, he and Josephine retired to New Port Richey, FL celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Jay was a veteran of WWII and served in the United States Navy, Naval Air Station in Cocoa Beach, FL, and was Honorably Discharged (1946). He was involved with the Rhinebeck Conservation Committee, Rhinebeck Historical Society, Rhinebeck Library Committee and the Dutchess County Ad hoc Committee for Accessible Living. He was a member of the American Vocational Association, the American School Administrators Association and the Methodist Church.

Jay had a sense of adventure and travelled extensively in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the UK. He was interested in learning about other cultures, and was a positive, optimistic person. As one who looked forward to the future, he enjoyed projects, and was always active. Jay was an avid reader, and wrote his auto biography in 2018. He enjoyed skiing, tennis, crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, and was a bridge player for many years. He truly liked people, and had a zest for life, Broadway plays and dancing. Devoted to his family, he was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.

Horace is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine, and a brother, Homer.

He is survived by a sister, Martha McKinley of Bay Village, OH, and sons, Timothy (Judi) of Columbia MD, Theodore (Melissa) of Rhinebeck, NY, and a daughter, Elizabeth Penk (James) of Niskayuna, NY, and six grandchildren: David Braggins (Lauren), Leia Braggins Twum (Gideon), Benjamin Braggins (Ariel) Jamie Penk, Emily Braggins, Katherine Braggins, four great-grandchildren, Samuel, James, Ida, and Jacob, and several nieces and nephews. Jay is also survived by his dear friend and companion of several years, Rosalind Jean Price of St. Petersburg, FL.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 24 at Linwood Spiritual Center, 50 Linwood Road, Rhinebeck, NY, Father Richard McKeon of Church of the Messiah officiating. Arrangements are by Dapson-Chestney, 51 West Market Street, Rhinebeck, NY. Memorial calling hours will be from 4 – 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at the funeral home.

In place of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Rhinebeck Starr Library children’s section.

The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to his care manager, Heidi, and the many personal caregivers who made it possible for Jay to live independently.