Kentucky State Police Makes Arrest in Magoffin County Shooting

Kentucky State News-by Ross Madison

The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post received a call regarding a shooting in Magoffin County.

Kentucky State Police investigators responded to Rockhouse Fork Road and discovered one man had been shot. The initial investigation indicated an altercation between Michael Perkins and Bobby Stephens resulted in Stephens suffering from a gunshot wound.

As a result of this investigation, Michael Perkins was arrested and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Perkins is currently charged with one count of Assault 1st Degree.

Detective Jason Merlo is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police personnel and Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department.

How do you feel? What do you think?