Man dies of injuries after falling through roof in Bethlehem Contributed Photo

A contractor who fell through a roof in Bethlehem on Sunday died of blunt force trauma, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said in ruling the death an accident.

Charles T. Irwin, 73, of Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, fell 40 feet through the roof of a structure on the 1300 block of Spillman Drive. He was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Bethlehem police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.