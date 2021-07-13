Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Man dies of injuries after falling through roof in Bethlehem

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 12 days ago
Man dies of injuries after falling through roof in Bethlehem

A contractor who fell through a roof in Bethlehem on Sunday died of blunt force trauma, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said in ruling the death an accident.

Charles T. Irwin, 73, of Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, fell 40 feet through the roof of a structure on the 1300 block of Spillman Drive. He was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Bethlehem police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident.

